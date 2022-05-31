ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie’s Habitat for Humanity asking for donations to restock its ReStore

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

A local organization is in need of donations to continue its mission of helping put roofs over people’s heads.

Erie’s Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations to restock its ReStore , which is open to the public.

Community gets look at new Warner Theatre renovations

The store is in need of new and gently used building materials, cabinets, doors and working appliances that are 10 years old or newer.

At the ReStore , items are sold to the public, with the proceeds staying in the Erie community to help fund future builds for local families.

The ReStore is open for drop off donations Tuesday, May 31 at 4922 Pittsburgh Ave. off of West Grandview Blvd.

Additional dates to drop off donations include:

  • June 1
  • June 3
  • June 7
  • June 8

You can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on any of the days they accept donations.

Click here for more information on the ReStore.

YourErie

