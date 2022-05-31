ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama teen Natalee Holloway vanished, while in Aruba, 17 years ago

By Jolyn Hannah
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRDBP_0fvkffut00

ALABAMA ( WRBL ) – It has now been 17 years since an Alabama teenager vanished while traveling abroad on a graduation trip. The day was May 30, 2005.

Natalee Holloway was 18-years-old when she disappeared in Aruba, while celebrating her graduation from Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham.

Fugitive of the Week: William Corey Sanders

The teenager’s disappearance sparked a massive search, including hundreds of volunteers, FBI agents, and the Dutch military, when she failed to show up for her flight home. That search for the missing Holloway would turn up empty, as would the many that would follow in the months and years to come.

Holloway had last been seen on the night of May 29, 2005, at a club, Carlos’n Charlie’s, in Oranjestad, Aruba. When Holloway was last seen, she left the club in a car with a group of young men, identified as Joran Van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. Van der Sloot would develop as a primary suspect in Holloway’s case.

In the years since Holloway’s disappearance, the teen’s case has ignited international headlines, with numerous news specials dedicated to her disappearance being broadcast throughout the years.

But even with the massive amount of news coverage and the thousands of hours put in by investigators, Holloway’s case has never been solved and her family is still waiting for answers.

Mother of missing Mobile Co. woman reflects on 10 years without her

In 2012, Van der Sloot, was sentenced in Peru to serve 28 years in prison for the May 2010 killing of another young woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores. Flores was killed on May 30, 2010, five years to the day of Holloway’s disappearance.

The body of Natalee Ann Holloway has never been found. She was declared legally dead in 2012. Today, Holloway would be 35-years-old, with her 36th birthday being later this year in October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Dad arrested after two teens shot in ongoing family feud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenaged boys were shot in Brownsville Friday afternoon. Deputies say the victims, both 15, were shot before 2 p.m. near North V Street and West Lee Street.  One of the boy’s father, Chris Sidener, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged in 11-year-olds death denied bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man who was arrested in connection with an 11-year-old boy’s murder on Tuesday, May 31, was denied bond, according to court documents. Cameron Walker was arrested for the death of Lequinten Morrissette, 11 after he was shot inside his own home. On Thursday, June 2, Walker was denied bond while […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aruba#Peru#Wrbl#Fbi#Dutch#Carlos N Charlie#Mobile Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Georgia man sentenced in Mobile to 15 years for drug charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Georgia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents revealed that investigators used a confidential agent to make a purchase of methamphetamine ice, which is how Isaiah Daniel Lambert was discovered. The investigation was started […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 men wanted for armed robbery in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who may have robbed a home off Bush Street in March.  Deputies believe the two men Investigators believe the two men were involved in an armed robbery that happened March 10. Investigators obtained security which showed the two men walking […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mayor responds to officer outrage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Mobile Police Officer Sgt. John Young expressed his outrage over the gun violence in Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson came out with his response. The mayor responded through a video posted on Youtube. Stimpson said, “I’d like to begin by sharing my condolences with the family of Ciara Jackson. I know […]
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Zeigler Boulevard in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot Wednesday, June 1. Police were called to University Hospital in reference to one person being shot. When they arrived, they found a man who claimed to have been shot on Ziegler Boulevard. The suspect is unknown at this […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy