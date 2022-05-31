Man killed, two injured in west-central Minnesota crash

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 73-year-old man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash in western Minnesota Saturday evening.
The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Highway 12 at Big Stone County Road 21 in Odessa Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Darryl Klapel, one of the drivers, died at the scene, the state patrol said. His passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 57-year-old man driving the other vehicle.
The state patrol said the extent of their injuries “has not yet been determined.”
Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
