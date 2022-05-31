ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Wamego teacher jailed for alleged child sex crimes

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a school teacher for alleged child sex crimes. Allen Sylvester,...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man accused of burning victim's clothes, furniture

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after noon Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block Parallel in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Clothing belonging to a 30-year-old victim had been burned and furniture had been...
ATCHISON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
Wamego, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
JC Post

Man guilty of killing Kan. woman he was accused of stalking

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of killing a woman he was accused of stalking and faces life in prison when he's sentenced in October. The Kansas City Star reports that a Johnson County jury found 44-year-old Clyde James Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and other counts in the July 2020 killing of 42-year-old Jessica Smith in her Olathe home.
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

Police ask for help to locate Kan. felon for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on Wednesday have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kan. officer who fatally shot ex-detective will not be charged

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police officer in Kansas who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime, officials said. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office investigated the November shooting of Lionel Womack and found no wrongdoing, the Kansas City Star reported. Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Womack.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police accused of domestic battery

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley for alleged domestic battery. Just after 4:30p.m. Monday, police arrested 51-year-old Shannon Wilson at his home in Wakefield, according to Steve Elstrom, Director of Public Affairs with Fort Riley. Wilson was booked into the...
WAKEFIELD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime
JC Post

Kansas serial burglary suspect caught inside church

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries have made an arrest. Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Kyler J. Reynolds, 24, Atchison, inside the First Christian Church at 7th and Santa, in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is being held on requested...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police search for suspect after Kan. man stabbed at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and continue to search for a suspect. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern. The...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Suspect in pocket knife attack faces attempted murder charge

------ RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent crime in Manhattan and have a suspect in custody. Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Police: 6,000 fentanyl-laced prescription pills at Kan. home

KANSAS CITY—This week the Kansas City Kansas Police Narcotics Unit served a warrant on a home and seized approximately 6,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with the deadly drug fentanyl, firearms and other drugs, according to a media release. Police encouraged the public to take a close look at the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD puts out scam warning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents of an old scam that has recently resurfaced. The Riley Co. Police Department says a familiar scam in which a caller claims to be an officer calling about warrants has resurfaced. The caller states their name is “Sergeant Kyle” and has been notifying residents of warrants.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KC mom accused of decapitating 6-year-old son found unfit for trial

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. A Jackson County judge last week placed Tasha Haefs, 35, in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial, the Kansas City Star reported. Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Karvel Stevens.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Man dies after bicycle, pickup accident on Kansas road

LYON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a bicycle ridden by Gregory Bachman, 61, Frisco, Colorado, was northbound on County Road F at County Road 190. The bicycle entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2011 Chevy...
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

2 hospitalized after motorcycles crash on Tuttle Creek Blvd.

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson 999 Ultra driven by Peter R. Ross, 66, Glenwood, Iowa, was was traveling behind a 2012 Triumph Thunderbird driven by George H. Forst, 67, LaVista, Nebraska southbound on U.S. 24 just south of Madison Road.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KC-area police group pulls plug on raffle of AR-15 rifle

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community about 20 miles south of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

🎥Kansas woman lost $1,900 in Facebook Messenger scam

A 69-year-old Saline County woman is out $1,900 after she was scammed via Facebook Messenger. On May 22, the woman was contacted via Facebook Messenger by someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander. The person told her that if she wanted to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy