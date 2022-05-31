Senior activities announced for June

The Senior Center of Langlade County, 904 Fifth Ave., announces activities for June and a special event for July.

The exercise program for our members is returning June 6, on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The six-week sessions will be led by physical therapist Amanda Trieloff. There is a $3 fee for each session. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Thanks to a $2,000 grant from CoVantage Cares Foundation Inc., the center was able to reduce the price of the next two trips. The Botanical Gardens trip to Green Bay on June 21 is now $55 for members and open to non-members for $65. The motorcoach leaves at 8 a.m., and the price includes transportation, admission, guided walking tour and buffet lunch at Village Grille.

Payment is due when you register at the center. Deadline for registering is June 10.

Seniors are also planning a trip to a Brewers vs. Dodger baseball game on Aug. 18. Cost of this trip is now $75 per member, and after July 1, non-members may sign up for $85 if space is available. This includes transportation in a motorcoach bus (no alcohol allowed on the bus), tailgate lunch before the game (bring a lawn chair), ticket to the game and dinner after the game at Pizza Ranch in Fond du Lac. Limited handicap seating is available at the stadium, and the deadline for sign-up is July 13. The bus leaves at 8 a.m. and will return at approximately 10 p.m. Payment is due at time of registration. Make checks payable to Senior Center of Langlade County. This event is limited to 40 participants and no refunds are given after July 11.

Anyone who has already registered and paid for one of these trips is entitled to receive a refund for the discounted portion. You will receive your refund in the mail.

On June 2, Fifth Avenue will be closed for the Parade of Cars. At 4 p.m., the center will be distributing water. Water is courtesy of the senior center, but the center will accept donations.

On June 7, the center will show the movie “Roman Holiday” on its recently donated large screen TV. The center has also purchased new comfortable chairs.

There will be popcorn and a beverage. Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for her performance in this romantic comedy. It is the story of a princess who breaks free of the palace and has a fling with Gregory Peck.

Sign up at the center. This is a free event to members. There will also be recognition of the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Senior Center of Langlade County.

Bunco is at 10 a.m. June 8. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2, and all prize money is given out the same day. June 11 at the Party on Avenue, the center will serve ice cream and cookies in the afternoon. This will be a free-will offering.

The Lunch Bunch will meet at the China Buffet at11:30 a.m. on June 16.

It’s not too late for members to join the line dancing group. This is a weekly Monday activity at 1 p.m. with instructor Daryl Campbell. There is no fee for this event.

The bean bag tournament continues the second and fourth Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. Bean bag practice time is 3 p.m. Mondays with games on June 14 and June 28. The fee for the tournament is $3 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for first, second and third places.

The tournament is open to all members. Teams will be formed by a random draw. This event is limited to 24 players.

A special event at 1 p.m. July 19 will be a presentation on “Senior Scams” by Jeff Kertsen, the agency liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. As the agency liaison, Kertsen travels around the state to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft and other areas of consumer protection. He has more than 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior consumer protection investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Regular activities continue at the center: coffee and conversation, mahjong, knitting and crocheting, cards and games, nondenominational Bible study and music.

Program and speaker suggestions are welcome. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Membership dues are $10 per year, and veterans are free for life.