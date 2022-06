Marijuana is now legal in Virginia in small amounts. But, new penalties could be on the horizon. Possession of an ounce or less of pot is legal in Virginia. But if you have more than four ounces it can currently get you a $25 fine because it has a civil penalty. Governor Glenn Youngkin is now considering an effort to make more than four ounces a criminal offense – essentially criminalizing it again.

1 DAY AGO