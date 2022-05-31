ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2022 NHL Playoffs: Conference Finals predictions

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re down to the final four teams of the 2021-22 NHL season. One of the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, or Edmonton Oilers will be this year’s Stanley Cup champion. In the East, it’ll be a battle of the goaltenders with the excellent matchup...

nhl.nbcsports.com

ClutchPoints

Avalanche get major Darcy Kuemper blow for Game 2 vs. Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche were dealt a troubling injury blow in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers when starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper exited the game. The Avalanche described the knock as an upper-body injury, and he was replaced by backup Pavel Francouz. Per Peter Baugh, ahead of Game 2, Kuemper was not on the ice for Colorado’s Thursday morning skate, which certainly doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

OILERS' COACH NOT HAPPY WITH LANDESKOG HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Edmonton Oilers' head coach Jay Woodcroft expressed his displeasure with a hit that put one of his players out of Game 2. Gabriel Landeskog threw what appeared to be a high hit on Kailer Yamamoto on a back check through the neutral zone. Let's keep in mind that Landeskog is...
NHL
markerzone.com

ATTENDANCE AT QMJHL GAME IN QC MAKES NHL'S PLAN FOR ARIZONA LOOK SILLY

As if the situation surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' home arena needed more ammunition for people to poke fun at it. A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game held in Quebec City Wednesday night drew an attendance of 14,563. That's around three times the spectators that the Coyotes will be able to get per game in 2022-23 while playing at the Arizona State University's Sun Devils arena. People were, of course, quick to jump on that fact.
GLENDALE, AZ
markerzone.com

NHL HAS NO INTENTION TO DISCIPLINE LANDESKOG AFTER HIT ON YAMAMOTO

Per Peter Baugh, the NHL has no interest in disciplining Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog for hit hit on EDM F Kailer Yamamoto. This comes after Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said his player was in a vulnerable position & the hit was high, in his opinion. Here is the hit:
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES WINNER OF THE 2022 JACK ADAMS AWARD

Each night through the Conference Finals, the National Hockey League is announcing award winners and Thursday night was the Jack Adams Award. The Jack Adams Award is given annually to the NHL coach who is "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." This year, the National Hockey...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

The 2014 Rangers-Lightning Blockbuster That Reshaped Both Franchises

Heading into the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline, both the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers found themselves in a great position. For the Lightning, they were near the top of the Atlantic Division despite a gruesome early-season injury to superstar Steven Stamkos, whereas the Rangers were considered to be one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference with their core of elite talent up and down the ice. At the very least, both teams were expected to be buyers at the deadline, as they would be adding depth for a postseason push.
NHL
markerzone.com

RANGERS RELEASE RIDICULOUS PRICES FOR STANLEY CUP FINAL TICKETS

The New York Rangers are up 1-0 in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they are already getting ready for a possible Stanley Cup Final appearance. According to Bleacher Report Open Ice, Stanley Cup Final tickets at Madison Square Garden could be going for as high as $10,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Avalanche score three goals in two minutes in 4-0 win over Oilers in Game 2

Between a disappointing loss in Game 1, and the fact that the Colorado Avalanche were going to their backup goalie Pavel Francouz after Darcy Kuemper was hurt in Game 1, many people probably expected a big answer from the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2. Not only did they not answer big, they didn’t answer at all, as the Avs didn’t give them much to work with in a 4-0 win.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FRANCOUZ SHOWS HIS APPRECIATION AS FANS CHANT HIS NAME NEAR END OF GAME 3

A great moment for a backup goaltender in the NHL Thursday night. Pavel Francouz of the Colorado Avalanche was the starter for game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers after Darcy Kuemper, who handled the bulk of the work in the regular season and playoffs to that point, was injured in game 1. Francouz had started in three other playoff games for the Avs this season, and had been ok, posting a .899 save percentage. Game 2 was different, though. Francouz stopped all 24 shots he faced from the Oilers' high-powered offense to give his team a 4-0 win and a 2-0 lead in the series. With time winding down in the third, and a stoppage in play, fans at Ball Arena broke out in a "Frankie" chant to show their appreciation for the netminder's perfect game. Francouz acknowledged the crowd with a wave, and then got right back to work.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
NHL
markerzone.com

BRAYDEN POINT RULED OUT FOR EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Brayden Point skated this morning following an optional team skate at Madison Square Garden. Usually this would be encouraging news, until Point took an awkward spill into the boards while skating with the Lightning skills coach. Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that "Point will play hockey again,...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers score three unanswered to take Game 2 of ECF

The last time the Tampa Bay Lightning lost two consecutive games in the playoffs, they lost four straight to the Columbus Blue Jackets as they were swept in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs (a losing streak that actually went to six games due to losing the last two games of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final to the Washington Capitals).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

