ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Are Rising Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

After stocks rebounded last week, cryptocurrencies kept the momentum going over the holiday weekend, rising nicely after weeks of losses.

Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , rose roughly 2.3%, the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 2.4% higher, and the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) popped more than 15% as the network continues to see more utilization.

So what

Bitcoin has fallen close to 34% this year in the face of high inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, which are expected to continue throughout the year. Those rate hikes have pushed up the yields on safer assets like U.S. Treasury bills, which make riskier assets like crypto less appealing to investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVXHL_0fvkcpfy00

Image source: Getty Images.

But some analysts and experts now believe that Bitcoin may be turning the corner. Marcus Sotiriou of the digital asset brokerage GlobalBlock, based in the United Kingdom, said that $87 million flowed into crypto funds last week, a significant increase from the previous week in which there were $141 million outflows. For the year, crypto fund inflows only totaled $520 million, which is significantly lower than the $5.9 billion of inflows at this point last year.

Sotiriou in a research note said this "indicates that institutions and high net worth individuals have been net buyers throughout this bear market." The analyst added, "I think this is further evidence that while the current macro headwinds exist, Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) supply is being transferred from weak hands to those with long-term conviction."

Analysts at J.P. Morgan also noted last week they think the fair value of Bitcoin is $38,000, which implies good upside from Bitcoin's price of around $31,500, as of this writing.

In other news, the price of Cardano shot up today, as investors and experts point out that the network has now minted over 5 million assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Cardano, which has smart-contract capabilities, has also seen 92 decentralized applications built on the network since last August.

Cardano has been hammered this year, with its price per token down close to 55%, despite its big rally over the last 24 hours. But many are quite bullish on the cryptocurrency, which is viewed similarly to Ethereum but with supposedly much better potential for scalability and handling congestion on its network.

In June, Cardano is tentatively expected to complete a big upgrade to its network that will increase its scaling and smart contract capabilities.

Now what

It's great to see crypto rallying, but I am not convinced investors have seen a bottom just yet for stocks or crypto.

The Fed will begin unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet in June, which means it will be selling or running off bonds from its balance sheet. This will effectively pull liquidity out of the economy, which could exacerbate the sell-off of risky assets. Perhaps it's been priced in, but I'll be curious to see how the market reacts once the Fed ramps up this process.

With that said, I am a believer in certain cryptocurrencies and see great potential in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, so I do view the sell-off this year as a buying opportunity, but would point out that volatility may remain.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
J.p. Morgan
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#Cardano Are Rising#Btc#Eth#Ada#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Getty Images#Globalblock
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

Economic conditions could worsen. Here's how to gear up. Financial expert Suze Orman thinks economic conditions could deteriorate later this year or early next. You can prepare for a recession by cutting back on spending, adding to your savings, and maybe even getting a second income. Today's economy is plagued...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance for net interest income today. JPMorgan Chase also now expects to generate higher returns this year. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recessionary calls "get overquoted." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wall Street thinks the only thing that will save the stock market is a 'Fed pause' — but 3 things would need to happen first for the central bank to stop tightening

The stock market won't find its bottom until the Federal Reserve pauses its current tightening cycle, the consensus on Wall Street seems to be. For the Fed to pause hiking interest rates, it needs to see lower gas prices, inflation, and GDP growth, according to Stifel. Stocks will bottom "when...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
191K+
Followers
94K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy