A juvenile driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred along Iowa Highway 139 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. A Ford Fusion driven by 16-year-old Katrindra Whalen of Burr Oak was northbound when her vehicle drifted off the road while she was searching for her wallet. The car then entered the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO