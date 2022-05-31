ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Springfield Solutions to beta test ACTEGA’s ECOLEAF technology

labelandnarrowweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield Solutions has announced it will serve as the first digital beta testing partner for ACTEGA’s ECOLEAF technology. ECOLEAF is a new category of metalization for graphic arts, which provides a sustainable solution for premium packaging and an alternative to hot and cold foil. The new technology is...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beta Testing#Eco#Solution#Luxury Packaging#Ecoleaf#Springfield Solutions
The Independent

Scientists smash solar cell efficiency record

Researchers have produced a world record in solar cell efficiency using real-world conditions.A team from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) used an innovative form of “quantum well” solar cell to achieve 39.5 per cent efficiency.The technology involves stacking hundreds of layers of materials in order to maximise the capture of electrons energised by the Sun’s photons.The quantum well design was used in a type of solar cell known as multi-junction solar cells, which are typically deployed in satellites and space vehicles used on the Mars rover missions.The complexity and cost of building them means they...
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

Sustainable products designed to help you fulfill your green living goals

Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From a fish leather derived from salmon skins to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Iberdrola JV looks to develop wind turbine recycling

June 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC) said on Wednesday it had teamed up with engineering firm FCC (FCC.MC) in a pilot project aimed at recycling materials such as fibreglass and resins from used wind turbine blades and other renewable energy equipment. Their jointly owned company, called EnergyLOOP, will invest...
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

How CRISPR Can Help the Switch to Sustainable Cosmetics

The global cosmetics industry is worth more than $500 billion, but relies on ingredients that are unsustainable and cause harm to plant and animal life. Growing awareness of this problem among consumers has fueled a demand for something different, such as gene-editing technology which can reduce demand on precious and limited natural resources.
SKIN CARE
The Associated Press

Foundation Alloy Raises $10.5 Million to Further its Mission to Leverage Materials Technology to Produce Higher Performance Metal Parts with Less Energy

Foundation Alloy, a vertically integrated metal part production platform, today announced a $10 million investment co-led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, and Material Impact. Safar Partners also participated in the round. The funding will fuel Foundation Alloy’s plans to commercialize its integrated approach to part production, enabling flexible production of high performance parts while reducing manufacturing time, waste and energy. Specifically, the capital will go toward a pilot facility to validate and demonstrate the company’s technology and value to customers. Foundation Alloy’s high-performance material design IP, combined with advanced manufacturing and a software enabled, vertically integrated approach will not only overcome current design and performance ceilings, but also add flexibility, capacity, efficiency and reliability into the supply chain.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Using origami and kirigami to inspire reconfigurable yet structural materials

Origami, the Japanese art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures, has long served as inspiration for industrial design. The concept of folding has been used to build reconfigurable structures, which change their function by changing their shape. These structures are promising for applications such as nanorobots for drug delivery, foldable solar panels for aerospace, and morphable cladding and shading for architecture. However, most of these designs cannot bear heavy loads. Those that can are only able to do so in a certain direction, collapsing along the direction in which they fold. This limits their use as structural materials.
DESIGN
scitechdaily.com

Ionic Liquid-Based Reservoir Computers: Efficient and Flexible Edge Computing

Researchers from Japan design a tunable physical reservoir device based on dielectric relaxation at an electrode-ionic liquid interface. In the near future, more and more artificial intelligence processing will need to take place on the edge — close to the user and where the data is collected rather than on a distant computer server. This will require high-speed data processing with low power consumption. Physical reservoir computing is an attractive platform for this purpose, and a new breakthrough from scientists in Japan just made this much more flexible and practical.
ENGINEERING
BBC

Britishvolt Hams Hall battery R&D centre to create up to 150 jobs

Up to 150 jobs could be created with the opening of a battery development centre in the West Midlands. Britishvolt said the Hams Hall site would help refine electric vehicle battery technologies and serve its planned gigafactory in Northumberland. The firm said it would invest £200m in the Warwickshire site,...
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Medical cast concept uses recycled materials and sustainable methods

When you get a broken arm or leg, one of the things that you can do to help it heal is to put the limb in a cast. They all look almost the same with their usual white color and with the material made from cement. The only thing you can do to make it look different is to have your friends sign it or even get someone to put some graffiti-like art on it so you have something nice to look at while recovering (and while it’s itching like crazy). What if there was a more interesting-looking and more sustainable option to give people a better cast experience?
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Ugandan Researchers Develop Low Cost Sensors to Track Air Pollution

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan researchers have developed low-cost air quality monitoring sensors that work in extreme conditions and will allow Uganda to switch from expensive imported monitors in its bid to tackle rising air pollution. Kampala, Uganda's capital home to two million people, ranks among the world's most polluted cities,...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy