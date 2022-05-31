ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calypso ES selected as Lighthouse School

By tnonline.com @gtaylorby George Taylor
lvpnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalypso ES has been certified and named as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education because of the extraordinary impact the school is having on staff, students, parents, and the greater community. Leader in Me is an evidence-based PK-12 model, developed in partnership with educators, designed to...

www.lvpnews.com

Comments / 0

lvpnews.com

Parkland Garden Club members win state awards

Barbara Campbell and Sue Weber, both members of the Parkland Garden Club, were honored with state awards at the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania’s 92nd state convention, held April 3-5, in Malvern. Campbell won the 2021 State Perennial Bloom Award. Weber won the 2021 State Myrrel R. Overdorff Community...
MALVERN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown music school to close doors

The Conservatory in Doylestown is closing as a result of the pandemic.In an email to families and students, The Conservatory’s executive director and board of directors announced the music school in Doylestown would close at the end of June, after 34 years. The Conservatory has provided music education services...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Villanovan

In Memoriam: Calum Lehman

Just a short while ago, the class of 2022 celebrated Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement altogether. Prior to graduating, there was one question that continued to poke at me. It is the question every graduate has been asked during our four years: what is a good life? Whether in Ancients, Moderns, or Ethics, this question has been posed to us at different points along our college journey. Yet, after four years, the answer still evaded me. What does a good life look like?
VILLANOVA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Homeowner Wishes His Dwelling a Happy 200th Birthday, Throws the Structure a Party

Business location of Anthony Petsis and Associates, Inc., a building that turned 200 this year and was celebrated appropriately with a party. In the climax to the Dec.’s perennial film It’s a Wonderful Life, character George Bailey runs down the street of his hometown and bids his business — a building and loan — a Merry Christmas. Tony Petsis of Newtown has done something similar, as reported by Jeff Warner in the Advance of Bucks County.
NEWTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Childhood Challenges in Willow Grove Helped Define First Lady Jill Biden’s Life and Successes

Growing up in Willow Grove helped First Lady Jill Biden learn about empathy, independence, and resilience.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been facing all the challenges of her position with grace and conviction, qualities she links back to her picture-book childhood in Willow Grove, writes Mattie Kahn for Harper’s Bazaar.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
lvpnews.com

Paul P. Valtos

Paul Peter Valtos, 80, of Schnecksville, died on May 26, 2022, in Aventura at Terrace View, Peckville, Lackawanna County. He was the husband of Carole C. (Kalafut) Valtos. Born June 2, 1941, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Peter C. and Pauline D. (Kasha) Valtos. He faithfully...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
WHYY

Bucks County students gather, grieve lives lost in Uvalde, Texas, and worry for the lives of students around them

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County students are grieving over the children and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas massacre. Pennridge High School students organized a memorial to honor the victims, make space for students to share their collective pain, and take a stance against gun violence.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

West End Fireman’s Festival gets underway

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
GILBERT, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Farmer’s Market Coupons for Eligible Seniors

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the continuation of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Beginning June 1st, coupons worth $24.00 will be available to Northampton County residents age sixty-and-over who meet the income eligibility criteria. The coupons are distributed by the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging Department.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Hospital plans to open next week upon receipt of license

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon expects to open sometime next week upon the receipt of its license. Terry Purcell, president of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Northwest Region, said the opening of the $80 million, 100,578-square-foot hospital along Route 443 in Mahoning Township is contingent on Pennsylvania Department of Health approval.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Reading Hospital Nurse, a Bariatric Patient, Continues Weight Loss Journey by Joining the Weight Loss and Wellness Center Team

WEST READING, PA — Heather Baum, CRNP, began working in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) at Reading Hospital in 2002 as a unit secretary while finishing her undergraduate degree in psychology at Alvernia University. During that time, she discovered her passion for nursing and upon her graduation she enrolled in the Nursing Program at Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences (RHSHS). Heather was in school full-time, working in the evening, had two small children at home, and was carrying additional weight because of her two pregnancies. Working in the SICU she saw how obesity contributed to many patients’ ill health. Wanting to get to a healthy weight herself, Heather tried fad and commercial diets with no success.
BUCKSCO.Today

Travel + Leisure Recommends Multifaceted Bucks County Destination for Vacation Season 2022

Experiencing the serenity of the Delaware Canal towpath in New Hope is one of Travel + Leisure's summer 2022 recommendations. Travel + Leisure could have pointed 2022’s vacation-seeking readers to sun-soaked beaches. Or eclectic global cities. Instead, the magazine is recommending one of Bucks County’s gems: New Hope. Lindsay Cohn sang the destination’s praises.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fitness chain’s last area site shutters, creating anchor vacancy at Bethlehem shopping center

A major fitness chain has closed its last Lehigh Valley location, leaving a nearly 14,000-square-foot anchor vacancy at Stefko Boulevard Shopping Center. Retro Fitness Bethlehem, between H&R Block and Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shuttered May 27 at the shopping destination in the 1800 block of Stefko Boulevard, near Easton Avenue. A sign on the front door Friday thanked patrons for their business and noted all memberships were being canceled with no further charges being made to accounts. Billing is turned off, effective May 5, it stated.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Community supports Lehigh Township family in wake of fire

The community is helping a family of five left homeless by a fire Thursday in Lehigh Township. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for Morgan and Derek Frable, along with their three children, Alyiah, Cecelia and Mikey. No one was injured after the home was decimated by a fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Proposed warehouse, storage and office uses for Dixie Cup plant met with excitement, concerns

The developer looking to buy the former Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough presented plans Thursday for its reuse as warehousing, storage and logistics with some office space. Nick Tsapatsaris appeared before a committee meeting of Northampton County Council, which holds the final approval for a tax break he says is needed to make the rehabilitation project work.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
guitargirlmag.com

Martin Guitar Unveils the 2.5 Millionth Guitar

Nazareth, PA, (NAMM, HALL D, Booth 5602) – Thursday, June 2, 2022 — C. F. Martin & Co.(Martin Guitar) today unveils the 2.5 millionth guitar made by the 188-year-old, family-owned company. Martin’s design team created the breathtaking instrument in partnership with Chris and Diane Martin’s personal jeweler, Gary Werkheiser of Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd., in Bethlehem, PA, to celebrate the milestone. The top of the guitar, set with 436 diamonds, depicts the map of the stars that C. F. Martin and his family would have seen in the sky the evening they arrived in New York City on November 6, 1833. In addition, the hand-engraved pickguard features a map of lower Manhattan from 1833 with a ruby set at the location of C. F. Martin’s first store at 196 Hudson Street.
NAZARETH, PA

