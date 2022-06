Cynthia Ann Warmkessel, 85, of Orefield, died on May 30, 2022. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Warmkessel, who died in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles T.R. and Catherine A. (Geary) Becker. She worked for 26 years as a pharmacy...

