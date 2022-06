LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The people have voted and the ballots have been counted. Now, both county party chairs will make those numbers official. According to the Webb County Elections Office, all statewide Democratic and Republican Party county chairs must canvass their votes on Thursday, June 2 by 5 p.m. While final Webb County numbers, including mail-in and provisional ballots, have already been counted and pre-uploaded to the Texas Secretary of State’s website since Wednesday, June 1, at 5 p.m., those numbers are not considered official until the party chairs hold the canvassing.

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO