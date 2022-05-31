ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Your foot pain might be plantar fasciitis. Here's how to treat it.

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMBLER, PA. (WPVI) -- Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common foot problems, and can be a frustrating one to get rid of. However, the best treatments, and preventions are fairly simple. Erin Conboy is always on her feet. She danced as a child. "I did ballet, tap,...

6abc.com

Comments / 5

Laurencia Genest
3d ago

I had one years ago. they used a laser to dig it out. it came back once they did it again and I've been good since then. these things are terribly painful.

Reply
2
Comments / 0

