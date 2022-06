Saturday is jam-packed with MLB betting action for us to tackle from a bunch of different angles. One we at BetSided have been a fan of lately is the No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. Let's take a look at a couple of games that have value on these props as I see them and start the weekend off in the black. All odds used were provided by WynnBET Sportsbook.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO