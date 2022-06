Dr. John Francis Mitchell, 70, of Quakertown, was charged May 23, with nine counts of alleged unlawful administration, dispensing, delivery, gift or prescription of a controlled substance and four counts of the alleged sale, dispensing distribution, prescription or gift by a practitioner otherwise authorized by law so to do of any controlled substance to any person known to such practitioner to be or whom such practitioner has reason to know is a drug defendant person.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO