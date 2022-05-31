Indiana group remembers soldiers still unaccounted for during ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the...
(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued the $5,000 reward payment to an individual who assisted in the capture of Casey White. Ivey said on Wednesday evening she had directed the state’s Finance Department to issue the $5,000 reward to the person who “provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White.”
KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say an attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a gully where they were crushed and suffocated. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services on...
The mayors of more than 200 cities, including five in Indiana, reissued a letter calling on the Senate for urgent action on gun control legislation. The letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors is addressed to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Written in 2019, it calls for the passage of two gun-related pieces of legislation that passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hosting its annual hiring fair to bring on hundreds of new seasonal workers. It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the state fairgrounds. “It takes a huge team to do that and we’re just hopeful people will come out...
INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. I live in Clayton now, and [with my commute now] it’s over $100 a week.”
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has conceded the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race to former heart surgeon and TV personality Mehmet Oz. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that...
(WJW) – A California appeals court has ruled that four species of bees are now legally considered fish. The issue was whether the bumble bee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish – a division in the list of endangered species and threatened species in the California Endangered Species Act.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they’re discussing another potential tax refund to provide Hoosiers relief from inflation. Because of the state’s surplus during the previous fiscal year, many Hoosier taxpayers are already receiving an automatic $125 tax refund this year. State projections show Indiana’s surplus could surpass...
INDIANAPOLIS — Local food banks say they are serving more Hoosiers now then during the height of the pandemic. “It’s been going up about 50 to 75 families a week since mid-January,” said Sarah Estell, senior director of communication at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. Estell...
WASHINGTON — After seven rounds, only twelve spellers remain in the macrocosm of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They will complete for the the grand prize during the finals Thursday night in Washington, D.C. Seven spellers from Indiana were sent to our nation’s capitol to represent the Hoosier state...
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders from a Michigan state university made a surprise announcement Thursday night at an eighth-grade graduation ceremony. All the graduates of the Timberland Charter Academy will receive free tuition to Grand Valley State University as long as they graduate high school with at least a 2.8 GPA.
INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to climb, the pain at the pump is taking a toll on Indiana’s restaurant and delivery services. “Gas prices are absolutely crushing households, and absolutely crushing businesses too,” said Patrick Tamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA). “All of our costs, all of our goods, transportation, trucking, also energy costs overall, are up.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — As prices on groceries rise, along with gas, experts say buying in bulk could be a good way to stretch your dollar. Traditionally, when you think of buying in bulk you think of warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club. Some experts say shopping at those stores can help you save.
