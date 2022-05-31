ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana group remembers soldiers still unaccounted for during ceremony

Cover picture for the articleOver Memorial Day weekend, people remember the soldiers...

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the...
Tipster gets $5,000 for helping capture Casey White

(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has issued the $5,000 reward payment to an individual who assisted in the capture of Casey White. Ivey said on Wednesday evening she had directed the state’s Finance Department to issue the $5,000 reward to the person who “provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White.”
Kokomo business holds free gas giveaway

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika...
143 sheep die while fleeing 2 attacking wolves in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say an attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a gully where they were crushed and suffocated. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services on...
Indiana State
5 Indiana mayors sign letter urging Senate action on gun control legislation

The mayors of more than 200 cities, including five in Indiana, reissued a letter calling on the Senate for urgent action on gun control legislation. The letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors is addressed to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Written in 2019, it calls for the passage of two gun-related pieces of legislation that passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate.
Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency powers dispute

The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Gov. Eric Holcomb in his lawsuit against the General Assembly.​.
Indiana State Fair hosts annual hiring fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hosting its annual hiring fair to bring on hundreds of new seasonal workers. It will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the state fairgrounds. “It takes a huge team to do that and we’re just hopeful people will come out...
Gas reaches $5 a gallon at certain Indy gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. I live in Clayton now, and [with my commute now] it’s over $100 a week.”
Pa Sen. Race: Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz amid recount

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has conceded the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race to former heart surgeon and TV personality Mehmet Oz. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that...
California court says bees are fish

(WJW) – A California appeals court has ruled that four species of bees are now legally considered fish. The issue was whether the bumble bee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish – a division in the list of endangered species and threatened species in the California Endangered Species Act.
Saying goodbye to Nick!

Nick McGill will make the move to FOX59's evening news starting next week.
Indiana lawmakers discussing potential tax refund for inflation relief

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say they’re discussing another potential tax refund to provide Hoosiers relief from inflation. Because of the state’s surplus during the previous fiscal year, many Hoosier taxpayers are already receiving an automatic $125 tax refund this year. State projections show Indiana’s surplus could surpass...
Identity released as Greenwood police investigate first homicide of 2022; suspect killed self in Kentucky

Identity released as Greenwood police investigate first homicide of 2022; suspect killed self in Kentucky.
Gas prices taking a toll on restaurants and food delivery services

INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to climb, the pain at the pump is taking a toll on Indiana’s restaurant and delivery services. “Gas prices are absolutely crushing households, and absolutely crushing businesses too,” said Patrick Tamm, president and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA). “All of our costs, all of our goods, transportation, trucking, also energy costs overall, are up.”
How buying in bulk could save you money as grocery prices soar

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — As prices on groceries rise, along with gas, experts say buying in bulk could be a good way to stretch your dollar. Traditionally, when you think of buying in bulk you think of warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club. Some experts say shopping at those stores can help you save.
