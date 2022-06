Starface has added a brand new product to its skincare catalog — the Clear as Day Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 46. Over the last two and a half years, Starface has continued to change the acne care space, building up its lineup of essentials to include a range of products that are highly effective and promote self-acceptance. Featuring a gel formula, the sunscreen caters to all skin types and provides broad-spectrum protection. Infused with lightweight, non-comedogenic ingredients, the product does not cause breakouts or clog pores. Additionally, the item arrives in a silky smooth, clear finish — yes, no white cast — which is perfect for your daily skincare routine.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO