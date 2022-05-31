Petaluma Woman Dies Days After Being Pinned Under Own Car

A fight in Santa Rosa leads to three arrests for firearm related charges. On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported fight involving several people on the 2600-block of McBride Lane. They found three subjects involved in the fight in a car. The suspects started throwing objects at officers. While the suspects were being detained and removed from the vehicle, officers found a revolver that wasn’t registered to any of them. Initially, officers thought that one of the suspects had been shot, but that was not the case. All three suspects were determined to have started the fight and were arrested on several firearm related charges. One was also charged for possession of a controlled substance though police haven’t said what the substance was.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO