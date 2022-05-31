ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Woman Dies Days After Being Pinned Under Own Car

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 72-year-old woman is dead after getting pinned under her own car in Petaluma. The woman...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Four Story Santa Rosa Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

A house fire in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface has left three people and a dog displaced. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters got a call about a deck on fire at a home on Happy Valley Road. The first unit arrived in under seven minutes and found the four story home with a large amount of fire on the front deck, fire extending into the living area of the home, and into the attic. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, minimizing spread to the vegetation around the home. They also rescued a dog in its kennel. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $500,000. No injuries were reported.
ksro.com

Four Arrested After Gunshots From Car Northwest of Petaluma

Four people have been arrested after gunshots were fired from a car northwest of Petaluma. Police found and stopped the car about 25 minutes after the shots were fired Monday afternoon. Inside they found five people and a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine with 22 rounds of ammo. Investigators also found meth in a hotel room linked with the suspects. Three of the suspects were either on parole or post-release community supervision. The fifth person in the car was released.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Two Injured After Plane Crash in Willits

A small plane crash in Willits has left two people injured. On Sunday morning, a small passenger aircraft crashed on private property near a landing strip in the 16000 block of Hearst Willits Road. The crash caused the plan to catch fire. A 33-year-old male pilot and his 26-year-old female passenger both suffered serious injuries which required them to be transported to hospitals outside of Mendocino County. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Sebastopol Vintner Sentenced for Deadly DUI Crash

A vintner from Sebastopol has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a deadly DUI crash in May of 2021. Ulises Valdez Junior hit two bicyclists. A 53-year-old man was killed, and a now-13-year-old boy lost his leg. Valdez got behind the wheel of his pickup truck with a blood-alcohol content of nearly double the legal limit before the collision. His late father founded the Sebastopol-based Valdez Family Winery.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Accidents
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ksro.com

Revolver Found After Group Fight in Santa Rosa

A fight in Santa Rosa leads to three arrests for firearm related charges. On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported fight involving several people on the 2600-block of McBride Lane. They found three subjects involved in the fight in a car. The suspects started throwing objects at officers. While the suspects were being detained and removed from the vehicle, officers found a revolver that wasn’t registered to any of them. Initially, officers thought that one of the suspects had been shot, but that was not the case. All three suspects were determined to have started the fight and were arrested on several firearm related charges. One was also charged for possession of a controlled substance though police haven’t said what the substance was.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Healdsburg Man Given Six Years in Prison for Shooting into Baby’s Bedroom

A 61-year-old Healdsburg man has been sentenced for firing rounds which ended up in a neighbor’s bedroom were a 6-month-old baby lay sleeping. After pleading no contest to one felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, Robert Marroquin was sentenced this week to 6 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to his victims. Six other charges ended up being dismissed, including one count of cruelty to a dependent adult. The shooting occurred this past January when Marroquin’s neighbors woke up to the sound of a bullet breaking the glass door of their child’s bedroom. Fortunately, no one was injured. Investigators determined Marroquin fired the gun from his property and that he had been “dangerously shooting firearms in the area” for months.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Penngrove Man Dies Falling Down Cliff in Oregon

A Sonoma County man is dead after falling off a cliff in southwest Oregon. On Sunday, 56-year-old Nam Ing of Penngrove was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped off the trail and fell down a 300-foot cliff. Emergency personnel responded and managed to lower a medic via a rope system to get to Ing only to confirm he was dead. The Curry County Sheriff’s office reminded everyone that “even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous.”
PENNGROVE, CA
ksro.com

Vegetation Fire Near Sears Point Halted at 15 Acres

A grass fire near Sears Point has been stopped. Dubbed the Sears Fire, it was reported late yesterday morning in an open space along Arnold Drive. By noon, the fire had burned 15 acres and was no longer spreading thanks to firefighting crews. Cal Fire released the aircraft working the blaze around the same time. No damages were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Petaluma Woman
ksro.com

Old Fire Stands at 570 Acres, 45 Percent Contained

The Old Fire burning northeast of Napa is now 45 percent contained. The fire also remains at 570 acres with no structure damage and all evacuation orders lifted. Cal Fire says crews focused on hot spots and mop-up operations yesterday and continued to reinforce containment lines overnight. However, one firefighter was transported to a hospital for a minor injury. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Teen Arrested for Threatening Mass Shooting at Berkeley High School

Berkeley police recently arrested a teenager who authorities say was trying to find other students to join him in a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School. According to officers, the 16-year-old suspect made posts online in an attempt to recruit others to take part in his plot. This led to a search warrant at the teen’s home, where authorities say officers found parts to explosives, assault rifles, and other weapons. The suspect has not been identified.
BERKELEY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Update: No School Threat for Casa Grande High School

A threat of gun violence that appeared to target Casa Grande High School in Petaluma was not actually meant for the school. Petaluma City School District Superintendent Matthew Harris says police have identified the suspect as someone who lives out of state. On Wednesday night, the district told parents about a threat of violence that mentioned next Friday, June 10th, and appeared to focus on Casa Grande High. Investigators no longer believe the school was the intended target. The potential threat was particularly concerning because the school will hold its graduation on June 10th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksro.com

FBI Investigating School Threat Made Against Casa Grande High School

The FBI is looking into a school threat in Petaluma. Yesterday, police received information regarding a threat of violence to Casa Grande High School on June 10th when graduation ceremonies are scheduled. They immediately began to work with high school staff and the FBI to determine the credibility of the threat and identify any potential suspects. No information was released on the specifics as the investigation is ongoing. No other Petaluma schools have received such threats. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Stan Gow, Local Volunteer and Advocate, Dies at 69

A longtime local advocate for volunteerism and accessibility has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Stan Gow of Santa Rosa died on May 7th at the age of 69. Gow was a quadriplegic for nearly 40 years due to a diving accident. Since then, he became a advocate for wider access to all things for people of varying abilities. He also started first Saturday cleanups at Prince Memorial Greenway about 15 years ago which continues to this day through the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma Water. For his work, Gow was presented the Community Service Award from the Santa Rosa City Council in 2016. A celebration of Stan Gow’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19th at DeMeo Park in Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Pastor Ezequiel “Zeke” Ortiz Dies at the Age of 81

Pastor and founder of the first Spanish-speaking, non-Catholic church in Sonoma County, has died at the age of 81. The Press Democrat reports that Ezequiel “Zeke” Ortiz passed away on May 16th due to health complications caused by diabetes and kidney disease. Ortiz was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico and came to the US when he was 13 years old. While living in Sacramento, Ortiz started to hold religious services at a mission operated by Twin Hill Ranch in Sebastopol. Eventually, Ortiz and his family moved to Sebastopol in 1980 and started the Iglesia de Dios de Profecia. The church expanded into other branches in the county, including Roseland, a branch Ortiz led for three decades until retiring in 2008. A celebration of Ortiz’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Centro Cristiano Evangelistico Iglesia in Roseland.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Back in High Risk Covid Category

Sonoma County is back in the CDC’s high community level for COVID-19 transmission. Thirteen counties in California were bumped into the high-risk category on Thursday, including Marin, Mendocino and Napa Counties as well. That means the CDC is urging people in those counties to wear masks indoors again. But, a spokesperson says Sonoma County is not considering a new indoor mask mandate at this time.
ksro.com

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group Acquiring KZST and KWVF Radio Stations

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group (“ASMG”) and Redwood Empire Stereocasters (“RES”) announced today that ASMG will acquire two RES stations, KZST-FM and KWVF-FM, and other assets, in a sale expected to close in 3rd Quarter of this year. A Local Market Agreement (LMA), effective June 2, 2022, will permit ASMG to begin the operational obligations prior to FCC approval and closing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma Water Hosting Town Hall on Drought Status

Sonoma Water is hosting a town hall today regarding the drought. At 4 PM, they will update the community on the drought emergency and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting. A panel of experts will report on current drought conditions, local water conservation measures and guidelines for well water users. Also attending will be 2nd district supervisor David Rabbitt. The town hall will be streamed on Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page with Spanish translation on the County of Sonoma’s YouTube channel. The first four months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall over 19 inches below normal.
ksro.com

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group Purchases KZST and The Wolf 102.7

The KSRO family is expanding. Our station’s owners, Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, are purchasing 100.1 KZST and The Wolf 102.7 among other assets from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. Our company will begin operational obligations prior to approval from the FCC and the sale’s closing. KZST is an adult contemporary station while The Wolf 102.7 plays classic hits. Redwood Empire Stereocasters will continue to own and operate its other stations, KJZY and KBBL.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

SMART Trying Out New Service for Giants Games

The SMART Train will be trying a new service for two upcoming Giants games. For the Sunday games on June 12th and 26th at 1:05 PM, SMART will operate a special train service to meet the San Francisco Giants ferry service to Oracle Park. The Southbound trip connecting with the Oracle Park ferry will be served by SMART’s existing 9:31 AM departure from the Sonoma County Airport, getting to the Larkspur station at 10:50 AM where fans can transfer to the ferry terminal. The return Northbound trip will depart the Larkspur station 30 minutes after the arrival of the ferry, with overflow service provided by the 7:30pm Northbound trip. Tickets for the special Oracle Park ferry will need to be purchased separately.
LARKSPUR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy