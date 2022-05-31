ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Springs Fire Near Healdsburg Contained to 1.5 Acres

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire near the Healdsburg Municipal Airport has been contained and extinguished. The Press Democrat reports that...

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

ksro.com

Old Fire Near Napa 65 Percent Contained

The Old Fire burning seven-miles northeast of Downtown Napa is 65-percent contained as of Friday morning. Road closures were lifted Thursday, after evacuation orders for about 100 homes were lifted Wednesday. Cal Fire says the fire is holding at 570-acres of land burned, and has not grown in size since it started Tuesday. Crews are now working to put out hot spots in areas still smoldering, and straighten fire lines. No structures have been damaged or destroyed, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.
NAPA, CA
sonomasun.com

A County agency is pro-annexation. What land might the City of Sonoma add?

By Larry Barnett — The County of Sonoma’s Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO for short, governs the designation of spheres of influence of Sonoma County cities. A sphere of influence determines what land is or is not available to be incorporated into a city, and can be extended municipal services such as water, sewer, and policing.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
ksro.com

Four Story Santa Rosa Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

A house fire in Santa Rosa’s designated wildland-urban interface has left three people and a dog displaced. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters got a call about a deck on fire at a home on Happy Valley Road. The first unit arrived in under seven minutes and found the four story home with a large amount of fire on the front deck, fire extending into the living area of the home, and into the attic. Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, minimizing spread to the vegetation around the home. They also rescued a dog in its kennel. Damage to the home and its contents is estimated to be $500,000. No injuries were reported.
ksro.com

Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Notice: Prescribed Burn Near Lake Sonoma This Week

Don’t be alarmed if there’s smoke near Lake Sonoma this week. A prescribed burn is scheduled for today, tomorrow and Friday, from nine in the morning to two in the afternoon each day. The Santa Rosa Junior College’s Fire Technology Program will be burning 80-acres of land at Warm Springs Dam. Smoke should be visible in the morning and early afternoon hours. The burn serves three purposes. It will train firefighters, reduce the threat of a large wildfire in the area, and allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to inspect the dam.
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Back in High Risk Covid Category

Sonoma County is back in the CDC’s high community level for COVID-19 transmission. Thirteen counties in California were bumped into the high-risk category on Thursday, including Marin, Mendocino and Napa Counties as well. That means the CDC is urging people in those counties to wear masks indoors again. But, a spokesperson says Sonoma County is not considering a new indoor mask mandate at this time.
NewsBreak
Environment
ksro.com

Sonoma Water Hosting Town Hall on Drought Status

Sonoma Water is hosting a town hall today regarding the drought. At 4 PM, they will update the community on the drought emergency and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting. A panel of experts will report on current drought conditions, local water conservation measures and guidelines for well water users. Also attending will be 2nd district supervisor David Rabbitt. The town hall will be streamed on Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page with Spanish translation on the County of Sonoma’s YouTube channel. The first four months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall over 19 inches below normal.
ksro.com

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group Acquiring KZST and KWVF Radio Stations

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group (“ASMG”) and Redwood Empire Stereocasters (“RES”) announced today that ASMG will acquire two RES stations, KZST-FM and KWVF-FM, and other assets, in a sale expected to close in 3rd Quarter of this year. A Local Market Agreement (LMA), effective June 2, 2022, will permit ASMG to begin the operational obligations prior to FCC approval and closing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Float House project hopes to provide everyone access to Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma is a place where literally the river runs through it, and it doesn't take long before the charm of the Petaluma river pulls you in. Getting on the water, however, is harder than you think. Greg Sabourin, Executive Director of Petaluma Small Craft Center, took us...
PETALUMA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Window on Lake County: Clear Lake – Re-Engineer or Re-Wild? – Part 2

If you missed part, one, you can read it here. What are those questions that would guide better decision making to a rewilding of the Clear Lake watersheds ecosystems?. The first might be to determine how to restore the Middle Creek area to its most effective wetland attributes without creating more problems of flooding or mosquito invasions. Basically, how much landform change is needed to best support the interactions of wildlife, human enjoyment and sediment trapping. Right now the operating principle is to purchase all the land back to a public ownership and only then turn the designing and construction over to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Hmm, wasn’t this the agency that designed the flood control system pushing sediment into the lake in the first place? Maybe they’ll do better this time, but some pre-guidance principles would be advised.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

2 dead in small plane crash in Northern California

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in Northern California, killing two people on board, authorities said. The single-engine Beech 19A, went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Oroville Municipal Airport, authorities said.
OROVILLE, CA

