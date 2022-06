Coming up on today in high school baseball, the Washington CH Blue Lions go up against Columbus Bishop Hartley in the Division 2 Regional Semis. The first pitch goes out at 5:00 p.m. today at Teays Valley High School. You can hear the game on Buckeye Counrty 105.5-FM, with the pregame beginning at 4:45 p.m. Should the Blue Lions claim a win today they’ll move on to Friday’s 5:00 p.m. D2 Regional Final against either Steubenville or New Philadelphia. That game too would be played at Teays Valley. Highland County's Whiteoak also plays in the Baseball Regionals this afternoon. The Wildcats take on Berlin Hiland in the Division 4 Regional Semi with that game played at 2:00 p.m. at Lancaster High School. A Whiteoak win, and they play tomorrow in the regional final.

2 DAYS AGO