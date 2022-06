In a world overrun by superhero-centric pop culture, it's the TV show about blowing up supes with rectal pipe bombs that has everyone captivated. Like a careening speedboat headed straight into the bowels of a whale — an actual scene from the drama — you just can't look away as The Boys continues to raise the bar for what can be shown on television. Veteran stars (from left to right) Antony Starr, Karl Urban, and Jack Quaid assembled with series newcomer Jensen Ackles to discuss the debaucherous third season, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video June 3. It just might be, as Quaid calls it, "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."

