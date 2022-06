NEW YORK CITY — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Friday marks the 100th day of fighting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops control about one-fifth of his country's territory. U.N. Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad said in a statement that "this war will have no winner." Awad said nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes — mostly women and children. More than 3 million children have seen their education suspended and 15.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. He urged the parties to end the war "now."

