Guevara and Conti are engaged. TMZ has revealed that AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have officially got engaged after Guevara proposed to the 'Brazilian Goddess' in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The two have been dating since December and have been paired together on-screen for a few months as well. Most recently, Guevara and Conti (alongside Frankie Kazarian) lost to American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Paige VanZant) at the AEW's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view just a few days ago. Fans can see full results from that event by clicking here.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO