Major League Baseball handed out its awards for the month of May on Friday. Here's a look at the honorees:. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was named American League Player of the Month after hitting a blistering .311/.378/.699 with 12 homers, 16 extra-base hits, and 25 RBIs for the first-place Yankees. It's the first time Judge, who leads the majors with 19 homers, has won the monthly honor since September 2017.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO