INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have released more details about an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the near east side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent around 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Dearborn Street on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, who was found by his son, was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO