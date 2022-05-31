ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

$2 million artifact stolen from New York church

NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators say thieves removed a golden,...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Family, Friends Demand Answers After Brooklyn Man Mysteriously Found Dead in Cab

The mysterious death of a 25-year-old social worker from Brooklyn has his friends and family demanding answers. Julio Ramirez was enjoying a night out on April 20 in Hell's Kitchen, and was last seen there after a night of bar hopping. But hours later he was found unconscious in a taxi on the Lower East Side, without his cellphone and wallet, and was later pronounced dead.
BROOKLYN, NY
thevillagesun.com

Young murder victims tragically caught up in East Side gang war

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Two young East Siders were killed in a brutal, gang-related double homicide on May 16, police said. The bodies of Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22 years old, were found inside a torched car parked at 870 Shore Road near a quiet golf course in the Bronx at 4 a.m. that day.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
New York State
PIX11

Shootings across NYC on Memorial Day following bloody weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Multiple people were shot in separate incidents around New York City early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot in the chest during a dispute on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, Queens, around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital and described as stable. Over in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Alaskan woman removes opossum from Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar. It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section. Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
PIX11

Video: Gunman holds weapon to Bronx garage employee’s head

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video taken from an auto repair shop shows a man threatening two employees with a firearm, even holding the gun to one of the victim’s head at one point. Police said the gunpoint robbery happened Friday. The suspect entered the Manida Street garage at about 4:23 p.m., where […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Shots ring out in NYC over violent Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shots rang out across New York City over Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Summer typically marks an uptick in violence across the five boroughs. More than 10 people were either shot or stabbed this weekend. Early on Saturday, a man was shot in Queens. Over in Brooklyn, two […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artifact#Tabernacle#St Augustine Church
PIX11

Man stabbed aboard Bronx train over loud music, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a dispute aboard a subway train in the Bronx overnight, police said Wednesday. The victim was inside a northbound No. 2 train at the East 149th subway station playing loud music with his companion when the suspect began arguing with him over the music, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy