PDA Alert! Kim Kardashian and Boyfriend Pete Davidson Hold Hands While Out in London: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Not hiding their love! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were photographed holding hands during a date night in London on Monday, May 30.

The Kardashians star, 41, and Saturday Night Live alum, 28, looked adorable packing on the PDA as they walked from their car into a trendy restaurant.

Kim wore stretchy black pants and heeled boots with a zip-up sweatshirt while the standup comedian sported black jeans and a plaid button-up shirt layered with a jacket. The A-list couple both have their naturally dark hair dyed bleach blonde .

So Cute! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline

The Skims founder seems much more open with her and Pete’s romance and even shared a steamy video kissing her man via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 29.

The billionaire has been opening up more about her relationship after teasing that they have the “cutest” moments that she’s been dying to share with fans.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,’” Kim explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”

That being said, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gushed at the time that she was “happy” amid her relationship.

“It feels good,” she continued. “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f–k it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

The King of Staten Island! Pete Davidson Has a Staggering Net Worth

Kim and Pete were first romantically linked after the KKW Beauty founder made her hosting debut on SNL in October 2021. Although they were spotted on multiple dates around New York City and Los Angeles, they waited until March 2022 to make their relationship Instagram official. The pair then made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30 followed by attending the Met Gala together days later on May 2.

Before Pete, the Selfish author was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021. The exes share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kim and Pete’s date night in London!

The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
OK! Magazine

Amanda Knox Reacts To Johnny Depp's Victory Over Amber Heard After Claiming She Wouldn't Reveal Her Opinion On The Trial

Just about everyone under the sun is showing their support for either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard after their dramatic defamation trial finally came to an end on Wednesday, June 1. Following the verdict — in which the actor came out on top and was awarded a total of $15 million in damages — the exes each posted a statement on social media, and quite a few big names "liked" the dad-of-two's message.One of the most notable people to give the post a thumbs-up was Amanda Knox, the journalist who spent four years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for...
