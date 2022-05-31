ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce to Celebrate First Headlining Gig at the Ryman With ‘Some Cold Hard Truth Songs’

By Jim Casey
 4 days ago

Hope you can handle the truth, because Carly Pearce is bringing it. Carly will add another feather to her country music cap with the announcement of her first headlining gig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 26. The upcoming show at the Mother Church of Country Music marks the latest honor for the Kentucky native, who is also the reigning ACM and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year.

Tickets for the show, dubbed Carly Pearce: One Night at the Ryman, will go on sale on June 3 at 10 a.m. CT, with pre-sale for Carly’s fan club members beginning on June 1. And you can rest assured that Carly will be sampling songs from her award-winning 2021 album, 29: Written in Stone . Of course, the personal album was shaped, in part, by her short-lived marriage to fellow country star Michael Ray.

“I truly can’t get over how many people gave me grace and love when I was dealing with so much hurt,” said Carly Pearce. “Now to be on the other side, talking to fans not only about their challenges, but also offering hope that it will get better. Country music is three chords and the truth. Well, those who know me know I can’t help but be honest in my music so what better way to celebrate my first time playing the Mother Church of Country Music than with some cold hard truth songs!”

Carly Continues Crushing It

Carly Pearce’s show at the Ryman will precede her induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame on October 28. In addition, Carly will be making her first solo appearance at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest on June 10. Of course, she is already taking her talents to arenas across the country right now as part of Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour.

Earlier this month, Carly and duet partner Ashley McBryde earned a rare chart feat. Their award-winning duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” reached No. 1 on both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart. While that is a stellar accomplishment in its own right, the breakup ballad is also just the third duet from solo female artists to reach No. 1 in the last 30 years.

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” joined Miranda Lambert and Elle King’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” in 2022 and Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ “Does He Love You” in 1993 as chart-topping duets from solo female artists who decided to join forces.

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which is featured on 29: Written in Stone , is Carly’s third chart-topping single, following 2017’s “Every Little Thing” and 2019’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly’s final single from 29: Written in Stone , is out now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cySR7mk47lk

The post Carly Pearce to Celebrate First Headlining Gig at the Ryman With ‘Some Cold Hard Truth Songs’ appeared first on Outsider .

