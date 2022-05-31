ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkish court to rule in case against top Erdogan opponent

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eipEH_0fvkaSdn00
Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu gestures during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - A Turkish court is expected to reach a verdict on Wednesday in a case against Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, an opposition figure who opinion polls suggest would be a strong possible challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in upcoming national elections.

The verdict would come weeks after a sentence was finalised against the Istanbul head of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Canan Kaftancioglu, a key architect of Imamoglu's mayoral victory in 2019. read more

Political analysts and CHP lawmakers see the case as the latest effort by Erdogan and his ruling AK Party to muzzle the opposition ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for no later than June 2023.

Critics say Turkish courts bend to Erdogan's will after his two decades of increasingly authoritarian rule. The government denies these claims and says the judiciary is independent.

Imamoglu, who is from the CHP, is charged with insulting a public official in a speech he made about a repeat of the 2019 mayoral election in 2019. Imamoglu narrowly won that election over his AK Party rival and, after those results were annulled, won the rerun of the vote by a comfortable margin.

In his speech, Imamoglu said: "Those who annulled the elections on March 31 are fools."

The Istanbul municipality's press office said he had been responding to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who it said had referred to Imamoglu as a fool.

It said Imamoglu was not criticising the High Electoral Board (YSK) but politicians who caused the vote to be annulled.

The municipality's press office said this week that the judiciary was being used as a weapon: "(The aim is to) create a political ban against Imamoglu with a verdict and eliminate him from the upcoming elections."

The state prosecutor wants Imamoglu jailed for four years and one month, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

An informal opposition coalition has not yet selected its presidential candidate.

Most analysts expect CHP Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu to win the nomination butImamoglu is another possible contender. Some polls show him comfortably winning a run-off against Erdogan, whose popularity has waned amid a series of economic crises.

Imamoglu's mayoral victory marked the first time Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessor had lost in Turkey's largest city in 25 years.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Murad Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine files treason case against Putin ally

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation has completed a pre-trial investigation into pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of treason, and it has filed the case to court, the law enforcement agency said on Thursday. Medvedchuk, one of President Vladimir Putin's allies in Ukraine, faces...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Istanbul#Opinion Polls#Turkey#Turkish#Chp#Ak Party#Interior
Reuters

Tunisian president purges judges after instituting one-man rule

TUNIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president sacked 57 judges on Wednesday, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a purge of the judiciary that comes as he seeks to remake the political system after consolidating one-man rule. In a televised address President Kais Saied said he had "given...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country. "The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase,"...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany to send IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany will supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defence system, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, following pleas from Kyiv and German opposition parties to step up heavy weapons deliveries. Scholz said Germany had been "delivering continuously since the beginning of the war", pointing to more than...
POLITICS
Reuters

Swiss veto Danish request to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government has vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing its neutrality policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) rejected Denmark's bid to provide Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

463K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy