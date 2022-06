The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against 17 business owners who were trying to recover their losses from the coronavirus pandemic. They say the pandemic and its resulting precautions forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Society Insurance says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses. The state’s high court ruled unanimously that the insurance policies held by the businesses covered things like fires, but not events like a virus outbreak. This week’s ruling reverses a decision by a judge in Milwaukee County.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO