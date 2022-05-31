ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boy, 9, Recalls Escaping Through Window During Texas School Shooting: 'I Could See' the Gunman 'Staring'

By Jen Juneau
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 9-year-old boy is recounting the terrifying scene at Robb Elementary School as a gunman opened fire in a nearby classroom one week ago. In an interview with CNN, Daniel Garza said he "could still see [the] face" of the gunman through the window of his classroom door, as Daniel "hid...

JKoerner
4d ago

That's horrific what those poor kids & teachers went through. Hard to believe her couldn't hear them screaming, I know I would probably be screaming. I remembered the one little kid who played dead but did get shot , I couldn't believe how the boy held it together like that. My condolences to all of their families. No one should be using your tragedy for their political gain. We are all in this together. We need to stop with the hate & finger pointing , it doesn't accomplish anything but brings out the worst in people. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Janie Martinez
3d ago

Incase anyone missed it the man that killed the school shooter in Texas wasn't even an on duty officer!It was a parent and spouse of a 4th grade teacher, he just happened to be a border patrol agent. He was getting a haircut when his wife started texting him that there was a school shooter. He grabbed the barbers shotgun, rushed to the school and ran into the school past 19 officers that were sitting on scene while children were being killed. He then evacuated his wife and daughter and went back in and shot the suspect. That mans name is Jacob Albarado and he is the true hero in this story. God bless him and his family.

can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

Some mean nasty boy, one of their own. He was their neighbor. No mental illness just mean down right hatred. Those people didn’t deserve that. My prayers to the other children and their families. Sad.

#School Shooting#San Antonio#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Cnn#Abc News
