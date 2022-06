A group of prominent young Cincinnati area Black leaders is launching a new initiative — called the TABLE — to bring more aid to the region’s Black community. “Too often solutions to the problems plaguing the Black community are decided on without including Black voices, or by engaging Black communities as a monolith, able to be summarized by select spokespersons,” said Tyran Stallings, one of the founders. “TABLE’s founding members come from the communities they serve and are dedicated to engaging, empowering, and collaborating with Black communities and leaders in ways that leverage the diversity of thought and experience held within both.”

