Fairport Canal Days return this weekend with art, food, music, and more

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the area’s most popular arts festivals returns this weekend.

The 45th annual Fairport Canal Days will take place from June 3 through June 5.

The weekend’s festivities will kick off Friday with a Chicken BBQ event from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fairport Junction Festival Site (Liftbridge Lane East). The first evening of the festival will feature food, a commemorative poster signing by artist Lorraine Staunch , and live musical performances by the Eastman Jazz orchestra and Allegro! Party Band.

The art festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature nearly 150 art vendors from a wide variety of disciplines, including

Woodworking

Textiles

Pottery

Ceramics

Photography

Mixed media

Metal

Jewelry

Glass

Drawing

Painting

Graphics

Decorative painting

Edible consumable crafts

Non-edible consumable crafts

Come hungry — Canal Days will feature dozens of food vendors at different sites throughout the festival grounds. Click here for a full list of food vendors .

Returning in 2022 for the seventh year, Canal Nights keeps the fun going after the art vendors wind down on Saturday, June 4. This year’s performers include 8 Days a Week (Beatles music) and The Regular Crowd (Billy Joel music). Tickets for Canal Nights cost $10 and are available now for purchase online .

Canal Nights is far from the only music offering as well. Four different stages will feature music throughout the festival hours on both weekend days. Click here for a full lineup of musicians performing at this year’s Canal Days.

Also back this year is the popular Duck Race, to benefit the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association. It costs $5 per duck or five ducks for $20, for a grand prize of $1,000, with other cash prizes for victorious ducks of $500, $250, and $100.

The duck race will take place Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. on the lift bridge.

For more information on this year’s Canal Days, click here .

