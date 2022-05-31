City says tall grass not code violation in most places yet

CHENEY, Kan. — After falling by as much as two feet during the recent dry spell, Cheney Reservoir is back up to normal levels. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the lake is at 1,421 feet above sea level. With the recent rainfall, the lake could rise a little in the coming weeks. The lake can gain about eight more feet to the top of the floodway which last occurred in 2019, when the lake reached a record level of 1,430 feet above sea level. In 2013, the lake fell to a record low of just 1,412 or nine feet below normal levels.

CHENEY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO