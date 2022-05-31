City says tall grass not code violation in most places yet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has some reminders regarding lawn care as the wet weather will prompt grass to grow. Tall...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has some reminders regarding lawn care as the wet weather will prompt grass to grow. Tall...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 1