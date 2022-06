JOHNSON CITY – Kate G. Harris, 81, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Ft. Pierce, Florida and was a daughter of the late Chapman and Fannie Christian Green. Mrs. Harris had moved to Johnson City area in 1992. She was born and raised in Ft. Pierce, Florida where she was a graduate of Dan McCarty High School. Mrs. Harris managed the Sunrise Theatre for many years. She enjoyed family get to gathers and attending her High School Reunions and also taking pictures. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie M. Harris Sr. in 2012; two brothers, Adrian and Kenny Green and two sisters, Phyllis Coker and Evelyn Drawdy.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO