Casper, WY

Pacheco files for reelection; Freel to leave council for county commission run

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544, ellen.gerst@trib.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasper Mayor Ray Pacheco filed Friday to run for his third term on city council. Vice Mayor Steve Freel, who has served on the council since 2019, will be leaving the council in January. He filed last week to run for a two-year term on the Natrona County commission....

www.kpvi.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

At raucous forum, candidates make their case to voters

An hour into Thursday’s candidate forum in Casper, the emcee had to remind the audience not to get into fights. “Remember, no physical altercations,” said Dan Sabrosky, a member of the group hosting the forum. “Remember, the sheriff is still here.”. A local Republican group, Liberty’s Place...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Casper eyes purchase of west side riverfront property

The city of Casper is dipping its toes in the water. Sort of. During a press conference Friday afternoon, city officials announced they are considering the possible purchase of the Izaak Walton League property on Casper’s west side. According to Mayor Ray Pacheco, the current sale between the organization and the city of Casper is pending until the Casper City Council votes on the proposition Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Zerba announces running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CASPER, WYOMING — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Jennifer has taught in Wyoming for the Natrona County School District as a board-certified substitute teacher over the last three years. She has her Wyoming Professional Instructor Certification (PIC) to teach business, business administration, business management, and human service. She understands first-hand the effects of millions of dollars in budget cuts we have had over the last several years.
CASPER, WY
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
Person
Shawn Johnson
Person
Michael Bond
kolomkobir.com

A cattle ranch in Wyoming sold by Mason Morse Ranch

Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of ​​Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of ​​just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

The Breadboard in Riverton wants YOU!

The Breadboard in Riverton is looking for the next addition to their team! Join the crew that knows how to make a sandwich right. To apply, stop in at the restaurant at 124 East Washington Avenue in Riverton 9AM to 5PM Monday through Friday or Saturdays from 10:30 through 2:30. The Breadboard Restaurant in Riverton wants YOU. Apply now at 124 East Washington!
RIVERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms impacting central Wyoming Friday evening

CASPER, Wyo, — Showers and thunderstorms continue to spread east across Wyoming Friday evening. Thunderheads can be seen west and south of Casper Friday night. “Thunderstorms [with] copious amounts of small hail are moving across Johnson and Natrona Counties, enough to cover the road,” the National Weather Service said. “Please slow down if you encounter these storms.”
CASPER, WY
#City Council#Economy#Politics Local#Election Local#The Star Tribune#Ward 1
wrrnetwork.com

Big Rainfall Totals in Bighorn and Wind River Basins from rains that ended Tuesday

Following are rainfall and snowfall totals from across western and central Wyoming since midday Saturday from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. The heaviest precipitation fell between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
bigfoot99.com

Illegal stocking of Saratoga Lake detrimental to boating and fishing this summer

Boating and fishing at Saratoga Lake won’t be much fun this summer, and even less this fall. The illegal stocking of Saratoga Lake with yellow perch last year has forced Wyoming Game and Fish to make a hard decision—kill all of the fish and rebuild the lake. The fish kill, using rotenone, is scheduled for September. The drastic measure is being taken to protect trout habitat downstream in the North Platte River system where they could destroy trout habitat. A public meeting is scheduled next week to discuss the operation.
SARATOGA, WY
K2 Radio

Heavy Police Presence In South Central Casper

Several Casper Police Department cars are at the scene of an apparent incident at the northwest corner of 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, six police cars were parked outside of the residence. Casper police cars were seen coming and going. K2 Radio News has...
wrrnetwork.com

Rain Ending; Rain Totals Reported; Warmer by Thursday

Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms coming to Wyoming could bring heavy rain, close to one-inch hail

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Absaroka Mountains, the northern end of the Wind River Mountains and parts of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storm activity is then expected to move eastward into the...
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man shot by police was being investigated for pointing gun at his wife, stalking

A Casper man shot by police Monday had stalked his wife and pointed a gun at her in the days prior to his encounter with officers, newly filed court documents allege. Gage Thomas Cordova, 24, is accused of using a gun to threaten his wife, who is in the process of divorcing him, after allegedly showing up at her house on Saturday. Cordova is further accused of leaving her threatening voicemails and using a Ring doorbell surveillance system at the woman’s home to listen in on her and police.
CASPER, WY

