Pacheco files for reelection; Freel to leave council for county commission run

Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of ​​Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of ​​just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.

