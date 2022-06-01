Compton vote-rigging scandal leads to overturn of election; new councilman to be sworn in

Fallout from an election rigging scandal is leading to a change on the Compton City Council.

Andre Spicer is expected to be sworn in at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He'll take office after a judge overturned election results from last year in which he lost by one vote to two-term Councilman Isaac Galvan.

The judge determined four of the votes cast in the election were by people who didn't live in the council district. With those four votes disqualified, Spicer is now the winner.

"I am excited, thrilled, and relieved that Judge Michelle Williams ruled in my favor," Spicer said in a statement to ABC7. "We have work so hard and tirelessly to prove our case and represent for a community who needed it the most. Today is a new beginning for not only myself but 25,000 residents that have been pleading for change."

Galvan and several others are facing election fraud charges.

So far, both Spicer and Galvan have not commented.