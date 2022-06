If you’d like to catch a fish in Utah’s beautiful outdoors but you don’t have a fishing license, Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity to give it a try. Free Fishing Day will be held on Saturday, June 11, and allows anyone to fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license. It makes for a great family activity and is the perfect time to get outdoors and introduce your kids to fishing (or your neighbors and friends)! It’s an ideal day not only for beginning anglers to give fishing a try, but is also a fun time for experienced anglers too.

