Willie Muir is confident he has Pyledriver exactly where he wants him as he bids to follow up last year's success in the DahlBury Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday. With heavy showers over the past few days, easing ground should prove no detriment to the five-year-old, who was an unlucky fourth in the Dubai Sheema Classic, having encountered traffic problems under Frankie Dettori on his last run at Meydan.

