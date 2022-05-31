ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiggle Physics 128: Everybody's Favorite Archie Looking....

By Jim Metzendorf
Content Warning: Please note that we address the recent school shooting in Uvalde, TX during the first third of this week's show. If you'd prefer to not listen to that segment, skip ahead to 27:43 in the episode.

In some positive video gaming news, the Raven Software QA unit has voted to unionize, and a teaser for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released. Literally, as we were recording! The team also talk about PlayStation Studios, new PS VR2 games, Master Chief's on-screen romances, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LINKS:

Raven Software QA unit votes to become first union under a North American publisher

Report: Phil Spencer says Microsoft will recognize Raven Software union

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor revealed, coming in 2023 to Xbox Series X

PlayStation Studios looking to expand with first-party on mobile, more live service games

Sony is planning 20 PS VR2 games for launch

Exclusive: Microsoft continues to iterate on an Xbox cloud streaming device codenamed 'Keystone

