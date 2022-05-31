ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

72-year-old woman dies after being run over by her own vehicle, California police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A 72-year-old Petaluma woman died after being struck by her own vehicle while trying to stop it from rolling away, California police reported.

Rescuers found the woman pinned beneath her vehicle at 5:50 p.m. Friday, May 27, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

She was “conscious and alert” but later died of her injuries, police said. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s vehicle had rolled out of a driveway and began rolling down a hill, the release said.

She “attempted to give chase, fell to the ground and was ran over and became trapped,” police reported. No one else was involved.

Police ask that anyone with information call Traffic Officer David Hutchinson at 707-781-1290.

Petaluma is a city of 59,000 people near Santa Rosa north of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Hang-gliders crash into California park, killing man and injuring woman, officials say

Hiker with ‘no room to move’ clings to cliff until rescuers arrive, California cops say

Sanitation worker loses leg when driver pins him against dump truck, Louisiana cops say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Petaluma, CA
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Petaluma, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Sanitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

8K+
Followers
760
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy