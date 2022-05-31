72-year-old woman dies after being run over by her own vehicle, California police say

A 72-year-old Petaluma woman died after being struck by her own vehicle while trying to stop it from rolling away, California police reported.

Rescuers found the woman pinned beneath her vehicle at 5:50 p.m. Friday, May 27, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

She was “conscious and alert” but later died of her injuries, police said. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s vehicle had rolled out of a driveway and began rolling down a hill, the release said.

She “attempted to give chase, fell to the ground and was ran over and became trapped,” police reported. No one else was involved.

Police ask that anyone with information call Traffic Officer David Hutchinson at 707-781-1290.

Petaluma is a city of 59,000 people near Santa Rosa north of the San Francisco Bay Area.

