NYPD Looking for Man Who Shot Two in Brooklyn, Killing One

Jose Gonzalez, 35, was found disemboweled in his bed on Tuesday eveningHis body was found by his landlord who had gone to collect rent moneyPolice declared the man's death to be a homicide on Wednesday morningCops say the man from Queens, New York was lying on his bed with 'severe trauma to his torso'Victim's face and abdomen were covered in dried blood and intestines exposedPolice say they believe his new roommate was responsible for the killing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO