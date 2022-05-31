ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Looking for Man Who Shot Two in Brooklyn, Killing One

By Charlie Dwyer
 4 days ago
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a black...

Bronx man found shot dead on Brooklyn street

A Bronx man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said. Terry Webb, 34, was gunned down on Jamaica and Miller Aves. — just three blocks from the Evergreens Cemetery — in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m., police said. The Tremont resident had been shot just above the left eye, cops said. Emergency Medical Services rushed Webb to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gun violence erupts overnight in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun violence continues to persist in New York City as reports of shootings across the boroughs kept coming in from police overnight. Three people were shot along West 129th Street near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. A 39-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
New York City man, 35, is found stabbed and DISEMBOWELED in his apartment after a 'drunken brawl between roommates'

Jose Gonzalez, 35, was found disemboweled in his bed on Tuesday eveningHis body was found by his landlord who had gone to collect rent moneyPolice declared the man's death to be a homicide on Wednesday morningCops say the man from Queens, New York was lying on his bed with 'severe trauma to his torso'Victim's face and abdomen were covered in dried blood and intestines exposedPolice say they believe his new roommate was responsible for the killing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Man shot, critically wounded as he sits in car in Brooklyn

A man was shot and critically wounded as he sat in a car in Brooklyn during a torrential downpour Friday. The victim, 37, was in a car on Ralph Ave. near Prospect Place in Crown Heights about 5:15 p.m. when a gunman ran up to the car and fired shots, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
