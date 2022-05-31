ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingville, NY

Suffolk Cops Deliver Baby in Car in Farmingville

By Adam Devine
 4 days ago
Farmingville, NY – Police in Suffolk County, along with first responders successfully delivered a...

Daily Voice

Trio Wanted For Breaking Into Commack Jewelry Store

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue attempting to track down three wanted suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a jewelry store last month. In Commack, shortly before midnight on Monday, May 16, Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives said that...
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost cont…
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver From Seaford Charged After Fatal Crash In Wantagh, Police Say

An impaired driver is facing charges after being involved in a fatal overnight crash on Long Island, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 4 in Wantagh. Matthew Smith, age 22, of Seaford was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision with a 2015 Chrysler sedan being operated by a 23-year-old man heading westbound on Jerusalem Avenue. Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
News 12

Police arrest 2 Yary's Deli workers in Huntington Station over accusations of illegal gambling device, alcohol sales to minors

Suffolk police arrested two people following a New York State Liquor Authority inspection in Huntington Station. Police say they responded to numerous complaints and conducted an inspection at Yary's Deli on New York Avenue. Police say when they arrived at 9:45 p.m. Friday, they arrested 20-year-old Randall Placido-Gonzales, the manager,...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash In Manorville

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway overnight. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 in Manorville. Matthew Lightsey, of Babylon, was operating a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on westbound side, when he lost control of his vehicle between exits 69 and 68 and struck a bridge abutment and overturned, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Threatened Violence At Commack School, Police Say

A 15-year-old Long Island boy is accused of making threats against a school in Commack. The teen was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence against Commack Middle School during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, May 31, Suffolk County Police said. He’s now facing charges of making a terrorist threat and...
COMMACK, NY
PIX11

Long Island boy, 13, threatens school shooting; references Uvalde massacre: police

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island middle school student was arrested Thursday after threatening a shooting at his school, police said. A 13-year-old student at Westhampton Beach Middle School allegedly told other students Thursday morning that he was going to “shoot the school,” referencing the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, […]
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four Jersey men arrested on stolen car charges

NEW ROCHELLE – Four Newark, New Jersey men were arrested by New Rochelle City Police on a charge of criminal possession of stolen property after the Toyota Highlander SUV they were in was spotted driving with no license plates. Detectives were able to follow the vehicle undetected around 2:30...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Manhunt Nets Two After Paramus Resident Confronts Home Burglar

A burglar who was confronted by a Paramus homeowner after entering an occupied residence Friday morning was captured by police a short time later, authorities confirmed. Alqadir Ward, 26, of East Orange was nabbed by Paramus and Washington Township police as he tried to hide in bushes along the Garden State Parkway shortly after 8 a.m., Paramus Police Capt. Frank Scott said.
PARAMUS, NJ
PIX11

Queens man accused of raping girl he met on Snapchat: DA

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens man was indicted for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he met through the social media app Snapchat, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Friday. Andrew Ramsaroop, 30, is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child and one count […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest in hit-and-run death of mother of 5 on Long Island

NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police have arrested a Brentwood woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Commack woman in Hauppauge on May 23. Madeline Henriquez, 22, is charged with manslaughter and other charges. The vehicle went off of the road around 10:15 p.m. and hit Cherokee Fletcher, 28,...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
