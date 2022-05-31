ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

42-Year-Old Man Attacked Inside Fulton Street Subway Station

By Adam Devine
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – Another person has been brutally assaulted in the New York...

Sincere Galloway
4d ago

The so-called victim was attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl. The suspects were merely good Samaritans. They simply issued Instant Street Justice.

Sam Shabaan
4d ago

I found this morning my step daughter and her son where on the subway and a man walked up to her 2 yr old son and slapped him.

Hunter Biden’s Dentist
4d ago

I’ve seen white people called racist for doing less than this.

Daily News

Bronx man found shot dead on Brooklyn street

A Bronx man was fatally shot in the head during a clash on a Brooklyn street early Saturday, police said. Terry Webb, 34, was gunned down on Jamaica and Miller Aves. — just three blocks from the Evergreens Cemetery — in Cypress Hills about 3:30 a.m., police said. The Tremont resident had been shot just above the left eye, cops said. Emergency Medical Services rushed Webb to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Hell’s Kitchen clubgoers talk about spiked drinks, taxi death

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — West 46th Street was bustling on Thursday night this week, even as members of New York City’s gay community were talking about the death of a young clubgoer who got into a taxi there — and didn’t exit alive. “Everyone is aware of it, yes,” said Terrence Schroeder, who lives […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Duane Reade robbery and assault

The NYPD released this security camera video showing a man using a chain to attack two workers at a Duane Reade store in Manhattan on May 31, 2022. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn bodega worker robbed at gunpoint: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people stole from a bodega in Brooklyn during a gunpoint robbery, police said Friday. The suspects entered the store along Rogers Avenue near Linden Boulevard a few minutes past 12 p.m. on May 16 and approached an employee, officials said. Two of them pulled out their guns and demanded money […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect slashes Asian man with knife aboard Brooklyn train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed an Asian man aboard the F train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect and the 39-year-old victim got into a fight before the suspect pulled a knife and slashed the man in the chest, back, and neck as the train was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Man Slashed and Beaten By Group While Leaving Jackson Heights Bar: NYPD

The police released video footage and photos of four men Thursday who are wanted for slashing and beating a man as he left a bar in Jackson Heights last month. The incident took place outside Lima Restaurant and Bar, located at 85-07 Northern Blvd., at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, when the 23-year-old victim was leaving the establishment accompanied by a woman, police said.
QUEENS, NY
