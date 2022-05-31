Vote for The State’s Midlands high school baseball player of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s baseball player of the year for Midlands-area high schools. Voting ends at noon Monday, June 6 and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced along with The State newspaper’s all-area baseball team next week.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Baseball nominees

▪ Cory Arthur, P/1B, Ben Lippen: Senior was 8-2 with 1.16 ERA in helping the Falcons to appearance in SCISA Class 3A championship game. At the plate, he hit .300 and drove in 12 runs. Signed with Anderson.

▪ Zac Cowan, INF/P, Blythewood: Senior was all-state selection and Class 5A Player of the Year in helping Bengals to school-record 30 victories. Signed with Wofford. Had .374 batting average, 10 doubles, six home runs, 41 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Also 2-0 pitching with 1.40 ERA and six saves.

▪ John Allen Forrester, P, Airport: All-State and S.C. Select all-star selection was 6-2 with 1.07 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 65.1 innings. He also hit .396 with six homers and 24 RBIs. Signed with Newberry.

▪ Nathan Hall, INF, Lexington: All-state and S.C. Select all-star selection hit .443 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs this season. Signed with Clemson.

▪ Beau Hollins INF/P, River Bluff: Sophomore all-state selection and Region 5-5A Player of Year hit. 351 with six homers and 36 RBIs. Was 8-2 with a 1.87 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 52.1 innings this season. Committed to play at South Carolina.

▪ Shane Keup, P. Dreher: All-state and S.C. Select all-star selection was 9-3 with a 1.30 ERA, 107 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched. At the plate, he hit .398 with 19 RBIs. Signed with Winthrop.

▪ Skylar King, P/OF, Brookland-Cayce: All-state and S.C. Select all-star selection hit .451 with six homers, 31 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. On the mound, he was 7-2 with 53 strikeouts in 43 innings. Signed to play at West Virginia.

▪ Peyton Starkey, INF/P, Gray Collegiate: All-state and North-South all-star selection hit .398 with nine doubles and 23 RBIs. On the mound, he was 9-1 with a 1.42 ERA, 61 strikeouts in 49 innings. Signed to play at Francis Marion.

▪ Jake Sears, INF/C, AC Flora: Senior all-state and North-South selection hit .435 with two HR and 22 RBIs this season for the Falcons. Signed with North Greenville.

▪ Tucker Toman, INF/P, Hammond: Hit .487 with 7 homers, 27 RBIs and .887 slugging percentage. On the mound, he was 1-1 with four saves in seven appearances. Signed with LSU.