SAN ANTONIO - One man was left seriously inured in a hit and run crash between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck early Saturday morning, police say. According to officials, a motorcyclist and a black pick-up truck were both traveling in the same direction when the truck tried to go around the motorcycle rider. The pick-up apparently hit the backside of the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO