Vision for the VB Municipal Center shooting victim memorial? Share your input in a survey

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The public is being invited to give their thoughts on a permanent memorial to honor the 12 victims who were killed at the Municipal Center in Virginia Beach on May 31, 2019.

The online survey went up in April and originally was set to wrap May 18, but the date has been extended. Citizens now have until June 5 to fill out the questionnaire.

The survey asks questions such as location of the memorial and whether there should be more than one location for it; perhaps one component at the Municipal Center and a second at another site such as the Oceanfront. It also asks questions about the size and visibility of the memorial as well as the type of components like a list of names, information display, photos and video.

There have been in-person planning meetings for the memorial. According to the City of Virginia Beach website, city council appointed 12 members, including the families and survivor liaisons, to the committee during their formal session on Dec. 14, 2021.

The city hired consulting firm Kearns & West to facilitate the 5/31 Memorial planning process.

A list of 5/31 Memorial committee members, committee goals and meeting recordings can be found online here.

To fill out the survey, click here .

