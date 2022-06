JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his retirement in light of the controversy surrounding his residency. Sheriff Williams acknowledged in an interview with First Coast News that he moved to Nassau County, last year. The city charter, which essentially is Jacksonville's constitution, says the sheriff "shall reside in Duval County," and says if he moves out of the county, his seat becomes vacant.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO