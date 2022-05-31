ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

Florescence Too

northernexpress.com
 2 days ago

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago –...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernexpress.com

June Swirl

Enjoy appetizers from NOMAD & wine from Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in the galleries while getting a sneak preview of the new exhibitions: "Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein" & "Singulars: Work by Lynn Bennett-Carpenter." Live music from Chris Koury.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Little Traverse Conservancy Moss & Lichens Hike

With Brad Von Blon. The preserve helps maintain the water quality of Crooked Lake, which lies near the upper portion of the Inland Waterway, a 40-mile navigable waterway that boaters can take into Lake Huron at Cheboygan. Register.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Community Potluck

Held the first Weds. of every month. This month has an Italian theme. Tableware, coffee, tea & water is provided. Bring a dish to pass if able.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Jordan, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

NWS: An Evening with Daniel Bergner

This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan River Arts Council
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy