Florescence Too

Enjoy appetizers from NOMAD & wine from Great Lakes Wine & Spirits in the galleries while getting a sneak preview of the new exhibitions: "Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein" & "Singulars: Work by Lynn Bennett-Carpenter." Live music from Chris Koury.
With Brad Von Blon. The preserve helps maintain the water quality of Crooked Lake, which lies near the upper portion of the Inland Waterway, a 40-mile navigable waterway that boaters can take into Lake Huron at Cheboygan. Register.
May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
